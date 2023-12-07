Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityEastern Shore

Actions

High speed chase results in accident in Exmore on Route 13

IMG_5567.jpg
WESR/Shore Daily News
IMG_5567.jpg
IMG_5569.jpg
IMG_5570.jpg
IMG_5568.jpg
Posted at 11:25 AM, Dec 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-07 11:25:16-05

This story is brought to you through our news-gathering partnership with Shore Daily News.

EXMORE, Va. — A high-speed chase that involved pursuit of two suspects who may have been involved in more than one robbery this morning has ended with an accident on Rt. 13 in Exmore.

Top Stories: Thursday, Dec. 7

The accident was at the McDonalds/Hardees intersection on Rt 13. Ambulances have been called to the scene with one serious injury reported. It is not known if the victim was involved in the alleged robberies at this time.

Rt. 13 south is blocked and it is possible the north bound lane is blocked as well. We will have more details as soon as they become available. It is advised that motorists avoid the intersection for the time being.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2023 Holiday Helpers

On 3

News 3's Holiday Helpers Campaign