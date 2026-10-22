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Inmate dies at Hampton Community Correction Center

WTKR Latest Headlines and Weather: Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026
WTKR Latest Headlines and Weather: Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026
Crime,-,Prison,Cell,Bars
Posted

HAMPTON, Va. — An inmate at the Hampton Community Correction Center died on Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.

A deputy found the woman unresponsive inside a restrictive housing cell around 6:30 p.m. Medical personnel began life-saving measures until EMS arrived on the scene.

The preliminary investigation is ongoing and there are no indications of foul play.

The incident remains under investigation by Hampton Police and the Hampton Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTKR.com for updates. Email News 3 if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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