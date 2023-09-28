Virginia-class submarine's hull now watertight at Newport News Shipbuilding

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Virginia-class submarine Arkansas has reached a significant construction milestone.

The Arkansas is now "pressure hull complete," according to Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS). That means that the hull sections were joined in a single, watertight unit.

Already this year, the Newport News Shipbuilding christened the Massachusetts and authenticated the keel of the Oklahoma.

The ship's sponsors are six women from the historic group called the "Little Rock Nine," according to NNS. The Little Rock Nine were the first African American students to attend an all-white Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, during desegregation.

The Newport News Shipyard is one of two shipyards capable of designing and building nuclear-powered submarines, according to a news release. Virginia-class submarine capabilities increase firepower, maneuverability and stealth.

The Arkansas is the Navy's 27th Virginia-class attack submarine.

“It’s exciting to reach pressure hull complete, because it’s a visible sign that construction has progressed to the point where Arkansas really starts to take its final shape,” said Jason Ward, NNS vice president, in a news release. “We absolutely understand the important mission ahead for Arkansas and are working with urgency to get this powerful national security asset to the Navy as soon as possible.”