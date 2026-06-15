As many as 22,000 customers without power as storms move through Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — Strong storms moving through Hampton Roads Sunday evening left thousands of customers without electricity across the region.

According to Dominion Energy, roughly 22,000 customers were without power Sunday night. Nearly 21,700 of those outages were reported in Southeastern Virginia, with additional outages affecting more than 830 customers across the Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck.

The outages came as scattered thunderstorms moved through the area ahead of an approaching cold front.

News 3 First Warning Storm Team Forecaster Derrah Getter said the storms were expected to bring periods of heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds as they tracked across the region Sunday evening.

Conditions are expected to improve overnight, with lows falling into the mid-70s.

Hampton Roads will get a brief break from the heat and humidity Monday and Tuesday, with highs ranging from the upper 70s to mid-80s, Getter said.

That relief won't last long.

Getter says temperatures will climb again later this week, with highs approaching 100 degrees by Thursday and heat index values nearing 110 degrees.

While the week won't be a washout, scattered showers and thunderstorms remain possible each day, including on Juneteenth and into next weekend.

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