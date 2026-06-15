Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
20  WX Alerts
NewsIn Your CommunityNorfolk

Actions

As many as 22,000 customers without power as storms move through Hampton Roads

Monday and Tuesday will be more comfortable with lower heat and humidity. Highs forecast to reach triple digits ahead of the holiday weekend.
First Warning Forecast: Brief break from heat and humidity
Dominion Energy prepares for storm damage and power outages
Posted

NORFOLK, Va. — Strong storms moving through Hampton Roads Sunday evening left thousands of customers without electricity across the region.

According to Dominion Energy, roughly 22,000 customers were without power Sunday night. Nearly 21,700 of those outages were reported in Southeastern Virginia, with additional outages affecting more than 830 customers across the Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck.

The outages came as scattered thunderstorms moved through the area ahead of an approaching cold front.

News 3 First Warning Storm Team Forecaster Derrah Getter said the storms were expected to bring periods of heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds as they tracked across the region Sunday evening.

Conditions are expected to improve overnight, with lows falling into the mid-70s.

Hampton Roads will get a brief break from the heat and humidity Monday and Tuesday, with highs ranging from the upper 70s to mid-80s, Getter said.

That relief won't last long.

Getter says temperatures will climb again later this week, with highs approaching 100 degrees by Thursday and heat index values nearing 110 degrees.

While the week won't be a washout, scattered showers and thunderstorms remain possible each day, including on Juneteenth and into next weekend.

Contact Jay Greene
Do you have a news tip or story idea for News 3's Norfolk Neighborhood News Reporter Jay Greene? Let him know

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.

Stories from Jay Greene in your neighborhood

 

True Crime 757 Podcast