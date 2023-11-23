Watch Now
Chrysler Museum unveils outdoor sculpture honoring Native Americans

Posted at 10:01 AM, Nov 23, 2023
NORFOLK, Va. — The Chrysler Museum of Art has a new outdoor sculpture to honor the land acknowledgment with Virginia Native Americans.

TSENACOMMACAH is a light box installation created by Erick Krigsvold, Rebecca Hill, Ethan Brown, and Yvonne Goad, members of the Pamunkey Indian Tribe of Virginia, according to the Chrysler Museum. The piece features motifs significant to Native American life and culture: from sea to land to fire, the "lightbox letters portray animals and elements that celebrate the Indigenous peoples who have been living on and cultivating this land from time immemorial."

The display was commissioned by a Richmond-based organization, Reclaiming the Monument, according to the museum. It was first installed at Libby Hall in Richmond to in honor of Native American Month in November 2022.

The piece is on a long-term loan to the Chrysler Museum and "makes a striking visual statement to honor past, present, and future Indigenous peoples of Virginia, in time to honor the 2023 Native American Heritage Month," according to the museum.

The sculpture was unveiled at the NEON Festival at the Chrysler Museum of Art, according to the Museum. Keith Anderson, Principle Chief of the Nensemond Indian Nation, spoke and gave a blessing.

