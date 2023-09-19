Watch Now
Ghent's Plaza Del Sol closing its doors after 18 years

Posted at 1:03 PM, Sep 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-19 13:36:00-04

NORFOLK, Va. — The owners of Plaza Del Sol in Norfolk's Ghent area announced they are closing their doors after 18 years in the community.

A Facebook post from the family who owns the business said, "We'd like to thank the community of Ghent and surrounding areas for your great support and for letting us serve you this many years!!!"

Its last day of business will be Saturday, Sept. 23.

The owners confirmed to News 3's Jay Greene that another family will take over the business, and it will remain a Mexican restaurant.

The Plaza Del Sol food truck will still appear at events like Tides games.

The new owners own several other restaurants in Hampton Roads.

Here's the full announcement:

"Family, friends, our loyal customers who became family!!! With a heavy heart I am announcing that Plaza Del Sol after 18+ years is closing its doors. We’d like to thank the community of Ghent and surrounding areas for your great support and for letting us serve you this many years!!! Our doors will close on Saturday so please come stop by one last time and say hi to the family!! For all our Friday night Karaoke fans come share this last one with us as it has been a blast!!! Thank you once again and we will miss all of you."

News 3's Jay Greene is working on this story. Check back for updates.

