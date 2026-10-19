HRBT repaving complete ahead of schedule, final planned closure canceled

NORFOLK, Va. — Drivers traveling through the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel can expect a smoother ride now that all planned repaving work is complete, weeks ahead of schedule.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced Sunday, Oct. 18, that the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 toward Norfolk reopened early after crews finished repaving both travel lanes over the weekend.

The closure began late Friday, Oct. 16, and was originally expected to last until 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19.

Crews worked throughout the weekend to remove deteriorating pavement, install new asphalt and complete pavement markings in both eastbound lanes.

The work marked the final phase of a repaving project that required several weekend closures of the heavily traveled tunnel.

VDOT previously completed repaving the westbound lanes toward Hampton earlier this month.

With both directions now finished, transportation officials say the project was completed in just three weekends, eliminating the need for additional closures.

That means the final planned eastbound closure, originally scheduled for Friday, Oct. 30, through Monday, Nov. 2, has been canceled.

Two backup weekends, Nov. 6-9 and Nov. 13-16, are also no longer needed.

The repaving project was designed to address deteriorating roadway conditions inside the tunnels, including cracks and ruts that had developed in the pavement.

VDOT says the improvements will provide drivers with a smoother and more durable roadway surface while extending the life of the pavement.

The early completion also means motorists will no longer have to plan around the remaining weekend closures associated with the repaving project.

The HRBT is one of Hampton Roads' busiest transportation corridors, connecting Norfolk and Hampton along Interstate 64.

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