Man killed in Norfolk shooting Sunday morning

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is dead after a shooting in Norfolk Sunday morning, according to the Norfolk Police Department

Police say officers were called to the 200 block of West 30th Street around 8:15 a.m. this morning for a report of a gunshot victim.

We're told When officers arrived, they found an adult man inside a residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the suspect fled the area before officers arrived.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police say additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.