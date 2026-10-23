Man seriously hurt in shooting on East Olney Road in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is fighting for his life after a shooting Thursday night in Norfolk, according to police.

The Norfolk Police Department said officers were in the area of the 900 block of East Olney Road around 10:15 p.m. when they heard gunshots.

Officers investigated and found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police have not released his identity or provided additional information about his condition.

Investigators remained on the scene Thursday night as they worked to determine what led to the shooting.

Police have not announced any arrests or released information about a possible suspect.

The investigation remains active.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the P3 Tips mobile app.

News 3 will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

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