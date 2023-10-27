Norfolk man crowned Hardee's 2023 Biscuit Baker Competition champion

The winner of a rigorous biscuit-baking competition is from right here in Hampton Roads!

Tony Robinson from Norfolk has been a Hardee's biscuit baker for 11 years. He was one of four finalists selected to go to Florida and compete in the 2023 Biscuit Baker Competition, hosted by Hardee's.

Hardee's says it's known for its famous Made From Scratch biscuits, so there was no shortage of talented biscuit bakers across the fast-food chain's restaurants. In fact, Robinson started competing in September, when biscuit bakers competed at more than 1,700 restaurants.

Once Robinson clinched the local competition, he advanced to regionals, and then nationals in St. Petersburg, Florida.

During the national round, the competitors had just 15 minutes to make 52 biscuits. They were judged on their biscuit knowledge, baking skills, and ability to set up and maintain their station, according to Hardee's.

The judges crowned Robinson the winner, and awarded him $10,000 for his feat!

Fun fact: Robinson's favorite Hardee's biscuit is the steak, egg and cheese.