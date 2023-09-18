ODU, EVMS merger to move forward with money from Gov. Youngkin's budget

NORFOLK, Va. — Money from Virginia's amended budget, which was approved on Sept. 14 by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, will go toward the integration of Old Dominion University and the Eastern Virginia Medical School.

A joint statement from both institutions said the integration remains on schedule for Jan. 1, 2024.

“We could not be more pleased with this most recent development and continued progress. We are especially grateful to Chairman Barry Knight and Senator Louise Lucas for their advocacy and leadership throughout this process, as well as the support of all members of the General Assembly,” ODU President Brian Hemphill said. “In addition to the outpouring of legislative support, we are extremely thankful for the efforts of Governor Glenn Youngkin and his team, including Secretary of Finance Steve Cummings, who have provided ongoing support and guidance throughout the process.”

The statement said the schools would begin working on a "seamless integration of services."

“EVMS is one of the few remaining standalone medical schools in the country and we are excited by the opportunity to expand our available resources, expertise and community reach so that we can continue to innovate and lead the way in medical and health instruction,” said EVMS President and Provost and Dean of the School of Medicine Alfred Abuhamad, M.D. “I'm confident that the General Assembly and Governor Youngkin's decision prioritizes the long-term interests of our institution and its students, faculty, staff and community.”

Under the plan, EVMS would become the “Eastern Virginia Health Sciences Center” at ODU. It would include a School of Medicine, School of Health Professions, College of Health Sciences and School of Nursing, along with the Medical Group and O.N.E. School of Public Health, a joint initiative among ODU, Norfolk State University and EVMS. The integrated center would provide 56 health sciences programs, including 18 not offered elsewhere in Virginia — such as Master of Surgical Assisting, Doctorate in Reproductive Clinical Science and Master of Art Therapy and Counseling.