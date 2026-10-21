Sentara Obici dedicates new 'Butterfly Room' to help families through infant loss

NORFOLK, Va. — Sentara Obici Hospital dedicated a new 'Butterfly Room' in its Family Maternity Unit on Tuesday to help families through infant loss.

The Butterfly Room was converted to a private space for families through a $35,000 gift from Kennedy's Angel Gowns, a local non-profit founded by Heather and Demitri Wilson who lost their baby Kennedy over a decade ago.

Nonprofit volunteers sew burial gowns and sailor suits for babies using donated wedding dresses and other fine materials, and they are donated to families on request.

The Butterfly Room will serve as a private and quiet space for grieving families to spend time with their baby. The room features a specially made bassinette to circulate cool air around the baby's body so families can spend more time with them, according to the hospital.

The Sentara Obici program also includes bereavement support for families.

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