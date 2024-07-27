Spirit of Norfolk vessel remains to get new life as artificial reef in Florida

NORFOLK, Va. — More than two years after a fire caused millions of dollars in damage to the Spirit of Norfolk, the remains of the cruise vessel—which have been sitting in Colonna's Shipyard ever since—are getting new life as an artificial reef.

The Spirit of Norfolk was underway in the Elizabeth River for a two-hour lunch cruise on June 7, 2022, when the captain reported a fire in the engine room.

According to an NTSB, the fire was too large for the sightseeing cruise crew to fight, and all 108 passengers and crew had to be evacuated from the vessel.

Everyone safely disembarked, but it wasn't until June 11 that crews fully extinguished the fire.

The NTSB reported a $5 million loss from the fire.

NTSB offers recommendations stemming from Spirit of Norfolk fire, investigation

NTSB said that their investigation into the fire on the Spirit of Norfolk determined it was likely caused by "the ignition of combustible materials stored near the exhaust pipe of the operating port generator," according to the news release. Since the boat was operating before 1996, it was not required to have engine-room fire detection and fixed fire extinguishing systems.

According to an agenda request document from the Okaloosa County, Florida, County Commissioners, the Spirit of Norfolk and the Skippin Sue, owned by Coleen Marine Inc, were sold for $740,000 to be used as artificial

marine reefs off the shore of the Destin-Fort Walton Beach area.

The request from the tourism development department in Okaloosa County was approved.

"This vessel has nearly 40ft of relief and a 16ft mast which will provide some of the highest relief in our area," the request document said.

Both vessels will also provide scuba diving and fishing opportunities.

"As with all artificial reef deployments, these vessels provide essential habitat for numerous species of fish and a great location for divers and fishermen to visit enabling Destin-Fort Walton Beach to continue to improve its status as a premier fishing and diving destination in Florida," the document said.