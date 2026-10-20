Teen charged in deadly shooting near Norview High School appears in court

NORFOLK, Va. — A 17-year-old charged with manslaughter in connection with a deadly shooting near Norview High School will remain in juvenile detention after a judge denied a request for his release during a hearing Tuesday morning.

The teen appeared by video for his detention hearing Tuesday, Oct. 20, in Norfolk Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. The hearing comes nearly two weeks after a shooting that killed 16-year-old Kevon Drumgold and injured two other teenagers.

News 3 was inside the courtroom as attorneys argued over whether the teen should remain in custody while the case moves forward.

The defense pushed for his release ahead of his next court appearance, but prosecutors argued that he poses a risk to the community.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the judge ordered the 17-year-old to remain detained.

The teen's grandmother, who told the court he currently lives with her, also spoke during the hearing, offering insight into his life at home and his past behavior.

She described her grandson as kind and helpful, telling the court he regularly helps around the house and assists others in their neighborhood.

The grandmother said the teen was enrolled at Norview High School but acknowledged he had experienced behavioral problems in the past. She also told the court he had previously been expelled from a school, although it was not immediately clear which school or when that happened.

She also said her grandson was not supposed to have a gun at the time of the shooting.

Despite her testimony and the defense's arguments for his release, the judge determined the teen should remain in juvenile detention.

Tuesday's hearing also revealed another detail about the confrontation that preceded the deadly shooting.

The shooting happened Oct. 7 around 2:20 p.m. near the intersection of Sewells Point Road and Widgeon Road, in a parking lot behind Norview High School.

According to Norfolk police, two groups of juveniles were involved in a confrontation that escalated into gunfire as students were being dismissed from school.

During Tuesday's hearing, it was revealed that someone had been slapped during the confrontation before shots were fired.

It remains unclear who was slapped or what specifically led to the gunfire.

Three teenagers were shot, including Drumgold, a Norview High School student who later died from his injuries.

The 17-year-old faces charges including manslaughter, unlawful wounding and weapons offenses related to his age.

The investigation has since expanded to include the teen's younger brother, who has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Both brothers were arraigned Oct. 13.

Prosecutors have previously said investigators uncovered additional information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting, raising the possibility that the older brother's charges could change as the case moves forward.

Video of the confrontation and shooting has also circulated on social media. Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi has previously cautioned that the footage does not tell the full story of what happened, pointing to additional circumstances that investigators have been working to establish.

The deadly shooting has raised concerns about youth violence and student safety in Norfolk. In the days following the incident, family members, friends and community members gathered near the shooting scene to remember Drumgold.

Norfolk Public Schools has also made counseling and mental health resources available to students and staff affected by the shooting.

The 17-year-old is scheduled to return to Norfolk Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Oct. 29 at 9:30 a.m.

He will remain in juvenile detention as the case continues.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.