Victim identified in fatal West 30th Street shooting: NPD

NORFOLK, Va. — The victim in the fatal shooting on W 30th Street Sunday morning was identified, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

Around 8:15 a.m. on Sunday, Norfolk officers arrived at the 200 block of West 30th Street on the report of a shooting. Officers say they found 23-year-old Daquan J. Pope of Norfolk with a severe gunshot wound. Pope died at the scene.

Pope had been involved in a fight with someone he knew before the shooting happened, according to NPD.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

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