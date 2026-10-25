Man charged after Norfolk State senior killed in accidental shooting in parking lot

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State University is mourning the death of a 22-year-old senior who police say was killed in an accidental shooting off campus late Saturday night, the school said.

Semaj Richelle Coleman, of Mollusk in Lancaster County, Virginia, was shot in a parking lot in the 5700 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard, according to the university and Norfolk police.

The university described her as a senior majoring in Health Services Management.

A 23-year-old man, Matthew B. Croslin, of Newport News, was taken into custody at the scene. He has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless handling of a firearm, the Norfolk Police Department said.

Police said their initial investigation found that the shooting was accidental.

Police were called to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital around 11:45 p.m. about a woman who had arrived with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Coleman later died from her injuries.

In a statement, the university's Office of the President remembered Coleman as an active member of the Spartan community.

"Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with Semaj's family, friends, classmates, faculty, and all those who knew and loved her. The loss of a member of our Spartan family is deeply felt, and we recognize that this news may bring shock, grief, and many difficult emotions," the university said.

The university said Coleman was affiliated with Norfolk State's Spartans Promise to Persist with Purpose program and was recently inducted into the National Association for Allied Health Professions.

The school said that counseling and support services are available to students, faculty and staff.

Croslin is being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond. The investigation remains ongoing.

Students who need assistance can reach the NSU Counseling Center at 757-823-8173, or after-hours support at 757-823-9000. Additional virtual support is available through TimelyCare at timelycare.com/nsu.

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