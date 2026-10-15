Downtown Manteo reopens after after false shooting report

MANTEO, N.C. — The downtown Manteo area is open again after a temporary closure due to an unfounded report of a shooting, officials tell News 3.

According to Manteo’s Police Chief, a 911 caller reported a shooting on Queen Elizabeth Street Thursday morning, which promted the city's decision to close the downtown area until they could confirm that the scene was secure.

After investigation, the report was discovered to be unfounded.

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