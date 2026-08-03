Foundation rallies for NC girl battling leukemia, launches Legacy of Hope

HATTERAS ISLAND, NC — A North Carolina foundation is rallying around 6-year-old Milly King as she courageously battles leukemia — and is launching a new annual fundraiser to support cancer patients from Richmond to the Outer Banks.

Milly King, the daughter of Stephen and Ashley King of Buxton, North Carolina, is undergoing treatment for leukemia. The Bee-utiful You Mary Kay Unit hosted the Miracles for Milly Vendor Fundraiser last weekend to support the King family.

Donations are still being accepted through Aug. 13, with the goal of presenting the family with a final donation check during the week of Aug. 17. To donate or learn more, contact Stacy Hershberger at 252-452-1998 or Wanda Bridgman at 804-731-8867.

Provided to WTVR Betty Sue Angle's Legacy of Hope

The foundation is also launching Betty Sue Angle's Legacy of Hope, created in memory of Betty Sue Angle, who passed away earlier this year after battling breast cancer. The first annual Legacy of Hope Fundraiser will be held Oct. 17, during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The event will assemble care boxes for cancer patients in communities from Richmond and Petersburg, Virginia, to Hatteras Island, North Carolina.

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