Section of NC 12 closed due to dune erosion and overwash amid nor'easter

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — A section of N.C. 12 is currently closed as a result of significant dune erosion and overwash at the Pea Island Visitor Center caused by the nor'easter, NCDOT said in a social media post Monday evening.

According to the agency, the road is closed from the Marc Basnight Bridge to Rodanthe amid unsafe highway conditions. The roadway remains open on Ocracoke Island.

The announcement comes just hours after the agency announced the road had remained open and passable. At the time, NCDOT said that the 800 feet of dune had eroded.

A mandatory evacuation was issued for Hatteras Island visitors Friday night as the storm made its way up the coast. That evacuation still remains in effect as the storm is expected to linger most of this week.

Drivers are urged to not drive through the area and follow road closure signs.

Crews are scheduled to work until dark, "but are not able to maintain the dune at the visitor center under current conditions," NCDOT said.

They will return Tuesday morning to reassess conditions and plan next steps.