Disciplinary action taken after 'incident' last week involving I.C. Norcom band

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — An investigation into an incident last week involving the band at I.C. Norcom High School has resulted in disciplinary action, Portsmouth Public Schools confirmed on Monday.

According to a statement, the incident took place after school after band practice had been canceled for the day. Following the incident, a mandatory meeting with all band parents was held where "behavior expectations and new protocol for student pick up" were discussed.

Read the full statement below.

"Last week, I.C. Norcom’s administration was made aware of an inappropriate incident that took place after school after a band practice had been previously cancelled for the day.





The school’s administration completed an investigation, including contacting both law enforcement and child protective services. Appropriate disciplinary action has been taken by the school. In addition, administration called a mandatory meeting with all band parents for later that week, where they discussed behavioral expectations and new protocols for student pick up."





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