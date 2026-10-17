Young girl injured in Portsmouth shooting, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A young girl was injured in a shooting on High Street in Portsmouth on Friday night, according to investigators.

Portsmouth police said the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. in the 2600 block of High Street, between London Boulevard and Turnpike Road.

When officers arrived, they found a young girl who had been shot. She was taken to an area hospital. There was no word at last check on the severity of her injuries.

"This is an active investigation; there are no additional details available," police said.

If you have information that could help investigators, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or download the P3Tips app to send a tip.

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