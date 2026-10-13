Chesapeake man charged in Suffolk shooting that injured 2

SUFFOLK, Va. — A Chesapeake man has been arrested after a shooting on Harbour View Boulevard earlier this month, according to Suffolk Police.

The shooting happened in the 8000 block of Harbour View Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. on October 8.

First responders found two men with gunshot wounds. They were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the investigation, 33-year-old Victor D. Jordan was taken into custody by Chesapeake Police on on October 10, 2026.

Jordan is charged with:



Attempted Murder (x2)

Reckless Handling of a Firearm (x2)

Aggravated Malicious Wounding (x2)

Shoot Within 1000 feet of a School

Brandishing (x2)

Willfully Discharge a Firearm-Public Causing Bodily Harm (x2)

Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony

Reckless Handling of a Firearm (x2).

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