Blue Angels wow crowds at the 2025 NAS Oceana Air Show
The 2025 Naval Air Station Oceana Air Show welcomed tens of thousands of crowds over the weekend to watch aerial acrobatics and the final event of the day: the Blue Angels performance. Local photographer Shawn Brooks captured these images for WTKR.
Thousands attend the 2025 NAS Oceana Air Show in Virginia Beach, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2025.Photo by: Shawn Brooks/For WTKR