Drive-thru food distribution event happening Aug. 22 in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore will be holding a drive-thru food distribution event in Virginia Beach next week.

It's happening on Aug. 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until food runs out, at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater. Guests will enter at the Dam Neck Road entrance.

The drive is funded by the city council through funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

People who drive through will get around 40 pounds of fresh and shelf-stable food, according to the food bank.

The drive is open to all Virginia Beach residents on a first-come, first-served basis.

The food bank said it's expecting to serve 2,000 households.