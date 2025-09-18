Photos: Charlie Kirk rally held at Virginia Beach Oceanfront
One week after conservative activist Charlie Kirk was assassinated at Utah Valley University, hundreds gathered at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront for a vigil to remember him.
Hundreds gathered to honor conservative activist Charlie Kirk at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront one week since his assassination in Utah.Photo by: Shawn Brooks/For WTKR News 3 Hundreds gathered to honor conservative activist Charlie Kirk at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront one week since his assassination in Utah.Photo by: Shawn Brooks/For WTKR News 3 Hundreds gathered to honor conservative activist Charlie Kirk at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront one week since his assassination in Utah.Photo by: Shawn Brooks/For WTKR News 3 Hundreds gathered to honor conservative activist Charlie Kirk at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront one week since his assassination in Utah.Photo by: Shawn Brooks/For WTKR News 3 Hundreds gathered to honor conservative activist Charlie Kirk at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront one week since his assassination in Utah.Photo by: Shawn Brooks/For WTKR News 3 Hundreds gathered to honor conservative activist Charlie Kirk at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront one week since his assassination in Utah.Photo by: Shawn Brooks/For WTKR News 3 Hundreds gathered to honor conservative activist Charlie Kirk at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront one week since his assassination in Utah.Photo by: Shawn Brooks/For WTKR News 3 Hundreds gathered to honor conservative activist Charlie Kirk at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront one week since his assassination in Utah.Photo by: Shawn Brooks/For WTKR News 3 Hundreds gathered to honor conservative activist Charlie Kirk at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront one week since his assassination in Utah.Photo by: Shawn Brooks/For WTKR News 3 Hundreds gathered to honor conservative activist Charlie Kirk at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront one week since his assassination in Utah.Photo by: Shawn Brooks/For WTKR News 3 Hundreds gathered to honor conservative activist Charlie Kirk at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront one week since his assassination in Utah.Photo by: Shawn Brooks/For WTKR News 3 Hundreds gathered to honor conservative activist Charlie Kirk at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront one week since his assassination in Utah.Photo by: Shawn Brooks/For WTKR News 3 Hundreds gathered to honor conservative activist Charlie Kirk at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront one week since his assassination in Utah.Photo by: Shawn Brooks/For WTKR News 3 Hundreds gathered to honor conservative activist Charlie Kirk at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront one week since his assassination in Utah.Photo by: Shawn Brooks/For WTKR News 3 Hundreds gathered to honor conservative activist Charlie Kirk at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront one week since his assassination in Utah.Photo by: Shawn Brooks/For WTKR News 3 Hundreds gathered to honor conservative activist Charlie Kirk at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront one week since his assassination in Utah.Photo by: Shawn Brooks/For WTKR News 3 Hundreds gathered to honor conservative activist Charlie Kirk at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront one week since his assassination in Utah.Photo by: Shawn Brooks/For WTKR News 3 Hundreds gathered to honor conservative activist Charlie Kirk at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront one week since his assassination in Utah.Photo by: Shawn Brooks/For WTKR News 3 Hundreds gathered to honor conservative activist Charlie Kirk at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront one week since his assassination in Utah.Photo by: Shawn Brooks/For WTKR News 3 Hundreds gathered to honor conservative activist Charlie Kirk at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront one week since his assassination in Utah.Photo by: Shawn Brooks/For WTKR News 3 Hundreds gathered to honor conservative activist Charlie Kirk at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront one week since his assassination in Utah.Photo by: Shawn Brooks/For WTKR News 3 Hundreds gathered to honor conservative activist Charlie Kirk at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront one week since his assassination in Utah.Photo by: Shawn Brooks/For WTKR News 3 Hundreds gathered to honor conservative activist Charlie Kirk at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront one week since his assassination in Utah.Photo by: Shawn Brooks/For WTKR News 3 Hundreds gathered to honor conservative activist Charlie Kirk at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront one week since his assassination in Utah.Photo by: Shawn Brooks/For WTKR News 3 Hundreds gathered to honor conservative activist Charlie Kirk at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront one week since his assassination in Utah.Photo by: Shawn Brooks/For WTKR News 3 Hundreds gathered to honor conservative activist Charlie Kirk at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront one week since his assassination in Utah.Photo by: Shawn Brooks/For WTKR News 3