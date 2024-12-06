Rudee Loop could be one step closer to becoming a public park

Re-imagining Rudee Loop at Virginia Beach Oceanfront is one step closer to becoming a public park.

"It's the people park and we need to know what the people want," said Rosemary Wilson, Virginia Beach vice mayor and councilwoman.

Rudee Loop at the Oceanfront is nearly 8-acres and is made up of mostly parking lots as of now. City council has put a local architect in charge with designing a plan to build a public park.

City council has chosen a design team to move forward with proposals for a public park. A spokesperson for the city stresses that at this time, city council has not made any final decisions or approvals on the project.

More than 4,000 people participated in a public online survey about Rudee Loop. 71% wanted green space while 83% said they did not want a hotel.

Some council members expressed concerns about finances and some Virginia Beach families are worried about parking.

“I would say parking is going to be of the utmost importance because of all the tourism that comes here and people from all over," said Paul Nobles who works in Virginia Beach.

City leaders are asking for the public's opinion and what they think the future of Rudee Loop should be.

"We also need to recognize that this has been a mecca for our surfers and the fishermen and women," said Wilson.

She added money has been set aside from the city's tourism fund that could go towards this project, but the $60 million price tag could go up or down.

