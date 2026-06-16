VB Judge certifies case against former JCC camp director to grand jury

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach judge found probable cause Tuesday in a case involving a former camp director accused of instructing a child to urinate in a bottle while attending winter camp at the Simon Family Jewish Community Center on New Year's Eve.

The case against David Flagler will now be certified to a grand jury, which will determine whether the matter proceeds to trial.

During a preliminary hearing Tuesday, prosecutors played a forensic interview conducted by detectives with the 7-year-old child involved in the case.

John Hood

In the interview, the child told detectives he was attending winter camp on New Year's Eve when Flagler instructed him to urinate into a white JCC camp bottle. The child said he began urinating into the bottle while under Flagler's office desk and wearing a donkey mask. According to the interview, the child said Flagler was holding the bottle while seated in his desk chair and facing away from him.

The child told detectives he stopped and went to finish using a bathroom in a nearby classroom with the door closed. Afterward, the child said he heard Flagler throw the bottle away.

The child's mother also testified during the hearing. She said she received a text message from Flagler that evening indicating they might not be in the daycare area at pickup time, which she described as unusual.

John Hood

The mother testified that when she picked up her son, he told her he had urinated in a bottle earlier that day. She said she initially drove away from the center but decided to turn around and confront Flagler about what her son had told her.

During closing arguments, Flagler's attorney argued that his client did not get any gratification from the incident and was not in the bathroom when the child actually peed.

Following the hearing, the judge certified the case to a grand jury for further review.

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