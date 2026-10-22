Virginia Beach works on legislative agenda ahead of 2027 General Assembly

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach officials are moving closer to finalizing their legislative agenda for the 2027 General Assembly session, with one proposal drawing the most attention during a public hearing Tuesday night.

The city is asking state lawmakers to expand how an existing one-percent sales tax option could be used. Under current state law, localities can seek voter approval for an additional one-percent sales tax dedicated to school construction projects. Virginia Beach wants that authority broadened to include flood resiliency and coastal storm protection efforts.

City leaders stressed during the hearing that the proposal would not automatically increase taxes.

"It's not a one percent increase in the sales tax. Before that were to happen it would have to be a referendum of all the citizens," City Councilman Stacy Cummings said.

If the General Assembly approves the request, voters would still need to authorize any additional tax through a referendum before it could take effect.

Some residents, however, voiced concerns about the possibility of paying more at a time when many households continue to face rising costs.

"These are taxes that we really can't afford at a time that we're already struggling," one speaker told city leaders during the hearing.

The sales tax proposal is one of several items included in the city's legislative package. Other priorities include support for long-term flood resiliency efforts, creation of Community Safety Zones around major events, and protection of local revenues affected by military housing tax exemptions.

Tuesday's hearing marked one of the final opportunities for public input before the package is finalized. Virginia Beach City Council is expected to vote on the legislative agenda Nov. 10 before submitting its priorities to state lawmakers for consideration during the 2027 legislative session.

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