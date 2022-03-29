Inmate killed after group assault at Bertie Correctional Institution

BERTIE Co., N.C. - An inmate at the Bertie Correctional Institution in Windsor, North Carolina, was killed after being assaulted by a group of other inmates Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say Semajs Short, 24, was attacked in a housing area at the prison at 2:14 p.m.

Prison first responders performed life-saving measures and worked to resuscitate Short until local paramedics arrived.

Paramedics pronounced Short dead around 2:37 p.m.

Three other prisoners were reportedly injured during the group assault. They were taken to an outside medical facility for treatment for their injuries, which are said to be non-life-threatening.

The prison was placed on modified lockdown as investigators worked to discover more about what happened and why. No prison staff members were hurt.

Short was serving a 31-year sentence and was projected to be released on May 7, 2042.

The Windsor Police Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the incident. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety is fully cooperating in the investigation and will seek criminal prosecution against any offender that was involved in the altercation.

