Investigation underway after 'audio porn' went out over Virginia police radio

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — An investigation is underway after “audio porn” was broadcast over a police radio system in Virginia.

The Fairfax County Police Department said it happened just after midnight on Jan. 1, 2023, and involved an off-duty officer in a personally owned vehicle.

Here's the full statement from the police department:

"This morning, the FCPD was made aware of inappropriate radio transmissions that were broadcast shortly after midnight on our police radio system. Our Internal Affairs Bureau quickly investigated this alleged misconduct and the police officer involved was interviewed. We have confirmed this officer was off-duty and in his personally owned vehicle. No other person was in the vehicle with him. The off-duty officer had his portable radio in the trunk of his car and forgot to turn it off. The portable radio was inadvertently activated while the officer was driving. Our investigation revealed that the off-duty officer was listening to “audio porn” over his Bluetooth in his vehicle, which was captured on his activated police radio. The “audio porn” in question has been positively confirmed as the same file broadcast over our police radio system."



Fairfax County Police Department

The statement said the department's Internal Affairs Bureau will be investigating.