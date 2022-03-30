Italy-based olive oil production facility to establish first US facility in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - An Italy-based olive oil company is making its mark in the United States with its first production facility in Newport News.

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that Certified Origins, an Italy-based company focused on providing fresh and authentic extra virgin olive oil, will invest $25 million to establish its first U.S. production facility in Newport News to meet increased demand for its branded and private-label products.

The company’s new operation will be located at the Oakland Industrial Park. It will select and import high-quality extra virgin olive oils through The Port of Virginia to offer craft blends and tailored packaging solutions for local and global markets.

The new facility will create 30 new jobs.

“The Port of Virginia’s strategic investments and transportation infrastructure enable international businesses to easily import, export and distribute their products, making the Commonwealth a prime launch point into the U.S. market,” said Governor Youngkin. “These logistical advantages and workforce continue to attract high-caliber global companies and we are proud to welcome Certified Origins to Virginia.”

Certified Origins was founded in 2006. It is the owner of the Bellucci Italian Extra Virgin Olive Oil brand.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the city and The Port of Virginia to secure the project for Virginia.

“The state of Virginia has an outstanding port, which is a key part of our logistics chain,” said Certified Origins Managing Director Nacho Nuez. “Having a high-volume, efficient, and state-of-the-art port was a key deciding factor for the location. Virginia is centrally located in the mid-Atlantic region, which is a great location to support our customers, and we can easily ship to distribution centers by truck or rail from our manufacturing facility or from the port. The Hampton Roads area has a large pool of skilled workers that we feel would be an ideal fit for our state-of-the-art facility. The area is also very attractive to potential new employees for its reasonable cost of living, activities, and proximity to Washington, D.C. and the Outer Banks.”

Youngkin approved a $125,000 grant to help with the project. Certified Origins is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, and funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

