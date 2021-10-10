James City County Police Department seeks applicants for police officers

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. - Interested in a career in law enforcement?

The James City County Police Department is seeking applicants who want to start a career dedicated to providing "comprehensive law enforcement services and programs to the citizens of our community."

The department offers the following opportunities:



Marine Patrol

Underwater Search and Recovery

SWAT

Police Motors

A take-home car

Gym and more

They also offer officers a competitive benefits package including health and dental insurance, retirement, life insurance, tuition assistance, a homeownership program and more.

The department says they are a military-friendly employer and are encouraging women and minorities to apply.

For more information, click here.

To submit an application for employment, click here.

