James City County Police Department seeks applicants for police officers

Posted at 6:27 PM, Oct 10, 2021
JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. - Interested in a career in law enforcement?

The James City County Police Department is seeking applicants who want to start a career dedicated to providing "comprehensive law enforcement services and programs to the citizens of our community."

The department offers the following opportunities:

  • Marine Patrol
  • Underwater Search and Recovery
  • SWAT
  • Police Motors
  • A take-home car
  • Gym and more

They also offer officers a competitive benefits package including health and dental insurance, retirement, life insurance, tuition assistance, a homeownership program and more.

The department says they are a military-friendly employer and are encouraging women and minorities to apply.

