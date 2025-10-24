James River earns B grade in new health assessment

RICHMOND, Va. — The James River received a B grade for overall health in the State of James report released on Thursday.

The James River Association's biennial report gives the river a score of 68%. This marks significant progress from 50 years ago when the James was considered one of the nation's most polluted rivers.

According to the report, upstream areas are performing well with high scores for stream health and smallmouth bass populations.

However, the tidal James continues to face challenges with declining underwater grasses and oyster populations. American shad remain at zero, and striped bass numbers have dropped substantially.

Virginia's investments in clean water programs are making a difference, according to the report. However, officials stressed that more work is needed.

