Juvenile left with life-threatening injuries after Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after a juvenile was shot and seriously injured Thursday morning.
According to authorities, the shooting took place near the 1000 block of Madison Street.
The victim, a male, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a life-threatening gunshot wound.
A spokesperson with Portsmouth Public Schools said that a bus driver reported hearing gunshots while taking students to Simonsdale Elementary School. There was not a shooting on the bus and the gunshots were not directed at the bus.
The investigation is ongoing.
News 3 is working to learn more.
