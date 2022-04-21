Watch
News

Actions

Juvenile left with life-threatening injuries after Portsmouth shooting

s.jpg
News 3
s.jpg
Posted at 9:30 AM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 10:18:45-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after a juvenile was shot and seriously injured Thursday morning.

According to authorities, the shooting took place near the 1000 block of Madison Street.

The victim, a male, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a life-threatening gunshot wound.

A spokesperson with Portsmouth Public Schools said that a bus driver reported hearing gunshots while taking students to Simonsdale Elementary School. There was not a shooting on the bus and the gunshots were not directed at the bus.

The investigation is ongoing.

News 3 is working to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

house.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Buy your ticket to win the St. Jude Dream home