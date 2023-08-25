Kill Devil Hills police save 6-year-old boy from drowning

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Kill Devil Hills police officers rescued a 6-year-old boy they found floating in a pond.

Around 9:20 a.m. on Friday, KDH officers were searching for missing boy in the Bermuda Bay neighborhood, according to a news release. The boy was identified as severely autistic and non-verbal, he slipped away from his family when they were packing to leave.

The KDH police said that every available officer began to search for the boy.

Kill Devil Hills Police Department Bermuda Bay Pond.

About 15 minutes after the original call, officers Joey Delmonte and Austin Gray found the boy floating in the pond in the neighborhood, beginning to sink beneath the surface, according to the news release. The officers immediately pulled him from the water and started doing first aid because he was struggling to breathe.

Police said a bystander helped the Delmonte and Gray save the child.

The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department and Dare County EMS provided additional medical attention, according to the news release. He was transported to the Outer banks Hospital for further care.