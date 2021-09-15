Kroger, Instacart launch 30-minute delivery service at local stores

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Fresh food will now be at your door in just half an hour.

Tuesday, Kroger launched Kroger Delivery Now, a new service powered by Instacart’s virtual convenience store, providing customers fresh groceries and household essentials at the value and experience they love from Kroger in 30 minutes or less, nationwide.

Now, customers across Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic division, including here in Hampton Roads, can begin trying the service.

Kroger Delivery Now redefines convenience by giving customers unmatched selection, quality, price and speed. Shoppers can choose among 25,000 items for meals, snacks, last-minute ingredients, over-the-counter medications, diapers and more – all delivered straight to their doorstep and bringing them what they want, when they want it.

“Kroger Delivery Now is a game-changer for the e-commerce industry,” said Lori Raya, president of Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “The new service uniquely offers access to unmatched selection and value and delivers from early in the morning to late at night.”

Convenience continues to be one of Instacart’s most-popular categories, with orders up more than 150% nationwide since May 2021. Demand for rapid delivery also continues to grow, with nearly 20% of Instacart shoppers choosing “Priority Delivery” at checkout amid the launch.

“Kroger Delivery Now reinforces our commitment to leading with fresh and accelerating with digital, as our customers increasingly expect fresh food on demand,” continued Raya. “We’re excited to continue expanding our seamless grocery experience and providing our customers with what they need and want when it matters most – regardless how they choose to shop with us.”

Kroger and Instacart first partnered in 2017 to offer shoppers two-hour grocery delivery. The companies expanded their partnership in 2019 to include alcohol delivery, and today, Instacart powers alcohol delivery from nearly 1,500 Kroger stores in 15 states.

To learn more about the Kroger Delivery Now service, visit Kroger.com/deliverynow or Instacart.com/kroger-delivery-now.