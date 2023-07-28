Watch Now
Lawyers claim self-defense in man's arrest after Richmond graduation day mass shooting

Fatal shooting outside high school graduation in Richmond, Va.
WTVR
Fatal shooting outside a high school graduation at the Altria Theater in Richmond, Va.<br/>
Fatal shooting outside high school graduation in Richmond, Va.
Posted at 3:20 PM, Jul 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-28 15:20:45-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A judge nolle prosse, or dropped, two murder charges originally filed against Amari Pollard related to the June 6 mass shooting outside the Altria Theater in Richmond, at the request of the Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney's office.

Pollard, 19, was initially charged with the second-degree murder of Huguenot High graduate Shawn Jackson and Jackson's stepfather Renzo Smith.

Prosecutors told the judge on Friday morning that Pollard was initially charged by a magistrate using the information available on the day of the mass shooting.

The Commonwealth said that through the investigation that followed, “we do not believe that there’s probable cause to support the charges.”

Pollard was indicted on Wednesday on one count of first-degree murder and one count of use of a firearm to commit a felony pertaining only to Shawn Jackson.

“Today what we’ve seen is the Commonwealth has articulated at this point there’s not sufficient evidence that Mr. Pollard shot [Renzo Smith],” Jason Anthony, Pollard’s defense attorney, said.

Anthony told CBS 6 outside of the John Marshall Courthouse that they will claim Pollard acted in self-defense when the case goes to a jury trial.

“A big part of what is considered in a self-defense case is who brought the fight. Not who finished it,” he said.

The Friday morning hearing in Richmond General District Court was attended by both Pollard's family and Jackson’s family.

Jackson’s cousin, Bobby Williams Jr., said that tensions are high within their family and they’re trying to process what took place.

He also addressed the defense’s claim of self-defense.

“Amari Pollard was not a graduate that particular day. So, Shawn couldn’t have started an event that he should’ve been at it,” Williams said.

CBS 6 has asked Richmond Police why no one has been charged with the killing of Smith and the wounding of the other victims in this incident.

RPD would only say the cases are “cleared,” and we have since asked for clarification.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Shawn Jackson graduation.png

