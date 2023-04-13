LEGO puts building blocks in place for new factory in Virginia

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- LEGO broke ground Thursday in Chesterfield County, Virginia where the building block company plans to build its first U.S. manufacturing facility.
The factory, expected to open in 2025, will feature a carbon-neutral design and will employ more than 1,760 people, according to previous reports.
"We were impressed with all that Virginia has to offer, from access to a skilled workforce, support for high-quality manufacturers, and great transport links,” LEGO Group CEO Niels Christiansen about the decision to build in Chesterfield's Meadowville Technology Park.
The 1.7 million-square-foot Virginia facility will mold, process and pack LEGO products and ensure they meet the company’s safety and quality requirements.
RELATED: New LEGO factory in Virginia raises concerns in Connecticut
The company will be eligible for a range of taxpayer-funded incentives, including a performance-based grant of $56 million and site development improvements subject to legislative approval estimated to cost up to $19 million, a news release said.