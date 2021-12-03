Watch
News

Actions

Liberty University associate professor charged with sexual battery

items.[0].image.alt
Steve Helber/AP
FILE - In this March 24, 2020 file photo, a sign marks the entrance to Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va. Liberty University has filed a civil lawsuit against its former leader, Jerry Falwell Jr., seeking millions in damages after the two parted ways acrimoniously last year. The Associated Press obtained the complaint, which was filed Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Lynchburg Circuit Court. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Liberty University Falwell
Posted at 8:49 AM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 08:49:18-05

LYNCHBURG, Va. — Court records and campus officials say a Liberty University associate professor has been charged with sexual battery and abduction involving an alleged incident with a student.

News outlets report that Liberty University police arrested William Atwell on Nov. 20 and charged him with sexual battery and abduction by force or intimidation.

A university spokesperson says the charges involve an incident in September and that it turned the matter over to legal authorities with the student's consent.

Officials say the university suspended Atwell pending the outcome of the case. He was released Monday on a $3,000 bond and has a Jan. 25 court date.

Court records don't name an attorney for Atwell.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo.png

Positively Hampton Roads

Give to the Holiday Helpers campaign