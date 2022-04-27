Local Air Force staff sergeant's first book helps fellow active-duty parents talk to kids about deployment

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - It's the Month of the Military Child- a time to celebrate those kids whose moms and dads serve.

One Newport News woman, Rodricka Brice-Curry, recently wrote a book titled "Oh no, my mom has to go!". Brice-Curry is a staff sergeant in the Air Force, working as a respiratory therapist.

The book details the last five days before she deployed for seven months in 2021.

“My inspiration was literally in that vulnerable state, that emotional state, and I wanted to capture that moment of me being away our first time being away, how I felt,” Brice-Curry said.

She has a three-year-old son named Cameron. She said over the last year, she was gone nine out of twelve months.

“I try to let him know that mommy’s not going to be here but I’ll talk to you on the phone," Brice-Curry said.

Brice-Curry said the book was a way to prepare her son for her deployment, as well as give other military parents the opportunity to start a conversation about leaving.

“All of us military parents are doing a good job, protecting our family, protecting our kids," Brice-Curry said.

Brice-Curry told News 3 she plans to keep writing about the unique experiences of being an active-duty mom.

