Blaine Stewart honored with induction into 2026 Capital Emmys Silver Circle

NORFOLK, Va. — WTKR News 3 Anchor Blaine Stewart has been inducted into the Capitol Emmys Silver Circle, honored this weekend at a ceremony in Maryland.

The Gold (50 years) and Silver Circle (25 years) ceremony recognizes individuals who have made impactful contributions to journalism, their areas, and television.

WTKR 2026 Capitol Emmys Gold and Silver Circle inductees

Some of Blaine's colleagues and loved ones were in attendance.

WTKR

His current and former co-anchors — affectionately known as his "anchor wives" — say it was his passion for broadcasting that pulled him through recovery from a massive heart attack in 2025.

"His why was this station and what he does," said Kristen Crowley.

Blaine got his start doing morning announcements at his school in the New Orleans area in the 1980s, then ascended to the anchor desk in 2000 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and again in Columbus, Georgia, before joining WTKR in 2007, where he remains today.

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