Deck collapse at Williamsburg home injures more than two dozen

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — More than two dozen people were hurt after a deck collapsed at a home in Williamsburg on Friday night, city officials said.

Dispatchers received a report of a structure collapse in the 200 block of Matoaka Court just after 10:05 p.m. The Williamsburg Fire Department, James City County Fire Department and Williamsburg Police Department responded and found that the back porch of the home had collapsed.

Emergency crews had taken 13 people to the hospital, and another 15 people got there on their own as of 10 a.m. Saturday, according to officials. The injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Officials said they are working with Riverside Doctors' Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg to confirm how many people transported themselves.

The city's Codes Compliance Division was notified and is inspecting and evaluating the site.

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