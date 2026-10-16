Hispanic voters weigh immigration, economy at a Virginia Latino festival

MANASSAS, Va. — With the midterm elections approaching, Hispanic voters in northern Virginia say immigration and the economy are among their top concerns as they prepare to head to the polls.

At the Manassas Latino Festival, organizers reported lower attendance this year, saying fears among undocumented immigrants about appearing in public have kept some people away.

Despite those concerns, Hispanic voters at the festival say they are focused on making their voices heard in the upcoming elections.

"The most important thing to me is the economy so this country can keep moving forward. Immigration is also important," one festival attendee said.

For others, immigration remains a deeply personal issue.

"Immigration will always be my main concern because I'm Latina. I'm an immigrant and it's something I always worry about," a vendor at the festival said.

More than 39 million Hispanic Americans are eligible to vote nationwide this year, making the community a significant part of the electorate as voters prepare for the midterms.

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