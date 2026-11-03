LIVE UPDATES: Tracking Virginia and North Carolina 2026 midterm election updates

NORFOLK, Va. — In Virginia, two incumbent Republicans are fending off tough Democratic challengers in U.S. House races in a difficult midterm climate for the GOP. Voters will also decide whether to reelect their Democratic U.S. Senator to a fourth term and decide a ballot measure that would codify reproductive rights in the state constitution.

The polls are open on Tuesday, November 3, from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. statewide.

Click here to see updated election results once the polls close at 7 p.m.

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1:26 p.m.

Technical issues were reported in four North Carolina localities when polls opened this morning, including Hertford and Gates counties, per the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

The board says it was minor technical issues that have been resolved.

The SBOE is holding a meeting this afternoon to discuss the possibility of extending voting hours in affected areas.

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