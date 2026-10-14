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Nine injured, including 4 children, in Newport News crash

Newport News Police
Leondra Head
Newport News Police
Posted

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Nine people, including four children, were injured in a crash early Wednesday morning, according to Newport News police.

Officers responded at around 2:58 a.m. to the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Mercury Boulevard. Police say a preliminary investigation found that two vehicles crashed at the intersection.

Nine people were injured in the crash, police say they were not seriously hurt. They were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

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