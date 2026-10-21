Old Dominion University closes Batten Arts and Letters amid large first responder presence, cancels classes

NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion University has closed its Batten Arts and Letters building and canceled all classes there until noon Wednesday amid a large presence of first responders, the university said in an alert.

University officials said there is no active threat to campus safety.

Students, faculty and staff should avoid the area until the response is complete, officials said. Anyone nearby should follow all instructions from first responders and university officials.

The university said it will provide updates as needed, or sooner if conditions change.



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