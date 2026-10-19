Rising tides force early dismissal at Cape Hatteras schools Monday

BUXTON, N.C. — Students at Cape Hatteras schools are heading home early Monday due to potential for coastal flooding, according to the school district.

Dare County Schools announced that Cape Hatteras Elementary School and Cape Hatteras Secondary School will dismiss early on Oct. 19 due to rising high tides and the potential for flooding across the area.

Cape Hatteras Elementary School will dismiss at 11:40 a.m., while Cape Hatteras Secondary School will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.

School officials said the early release is intended to give students and staff enough time to travel home safely before road conditions worsen later in the day.

The Right at School after-school program at Cape Hatteras Elementary has also been canceled for Monday.

School leaders thanked families for their understanding and cooperation as the area prepares for possible impacts from coastal flooding.

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