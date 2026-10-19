Threat at King’s Fork High School prompts police sweep, hold status

SUFFOLK, Va. — King’s Fork High School was placed on hold Monday morning after a threat was called into the school, according to Suffolk police.

Police said the call was received shortly after 10:50 a.m. on Oct. 19. No injuries have been reported.

Out of an abundance of caution, Suffolk police and local law enforcement partners are conducting a thorough sweep of both the interior and exterior of the campus, police said.

Suffolk Public Schools said the school was placed in a hold status while authorities carry out a precautionary search of the building.

School officials are asking parents and guardians not to come to the school to pick up students while the investigation is underway.

Authorities have not released additional details about the nature of the threat. Officials said updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

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