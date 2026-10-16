USS San Antonio returns to Norfolk after more than three months at sea

NORFOLK, Va. — Sailors aboard the USS San Antonio are returning home to Norfolk on Friday after spending more than three months deployed at sea.

The amphibious transport dock ship, USS San Antonio (LPD 17), departed Norfolk in June to support U.S. Southern Command missions in the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations.

Family members and loved ones gathered to welcome about 380 sailors home as the ship pulled into Naval Station Norfolk Friday morning.

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