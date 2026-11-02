VB man to serve 20 years in prison for deadly 2024 Mount Trashmore shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man convicted in the deadly shooting of a teenager outside the 2024 Mount Trashmore Summer Carnival is set to spend 20 years in prison, according to the Virginia Beach Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.

Markal Cook was sentenced on Monday to 28 years in prison, with eight years suspended.

Cook was found guilty in July of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the shooting.

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The charges stem from the death of 15-year-old Jeyani Upshur, who was shot and killed during a fight outside the carnival over Memorial Day weekend in 2024.

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